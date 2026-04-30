Covered Bridge Quilters Guild hosts brown bag challenge May 7

The Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, Princeton. (Photo provided by Linnea Campbell)

The Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, Princeton.

The program will feature Guild member Yvonne Morman, who will present the “Brown Bag Challenge.” To participate in the challenge, bring 15 2½-inch strips in a brown bag. Strips can be from fabric stash, a Jelly Roll or whatever. Bring another 15 2½-inch strips to trade. Bags will be exchanged and each person will pick from the other strips to coordinate with what is in the bag. After the presentation, light refreshments will be served.

Guests are encouraged. There is a $5 guest fee that can be applied to the guild membership fee for anyone who joins the night of the meeting. The annual membership fee is $24.

In addition to the monthly meeting, the Guild will also have an open sew day at the church starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

For more information, call Terry Johnson at 815-866-3534 or Linnea Campbell at 815-875-1635