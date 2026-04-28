Elijah House qualifies for nationals on St. Ambrose 4x800 relay: Bureau County college update

Bureau Valley graduate Elijah House (right) ran on St. Ambrose's National qualifying 4x800 relay which turned in a winning time of 7:34.20, a school record, at the Drake Relays. His relay mates are Tyler Moody, Chris Miserendino and Dylan Grandon. (Photo provided by Elijah House)

Bureau Valley graduate Elijah House is going national.

House ran on the St. Ambrose’ 4x800 relay, which qualified for nationals with a time of 7:34.20 hitting the Nationals A standard and breaking the school record. His relay mates are Tyler Moody, Chris Miserendino and Dylan Grandon.

House, the 2023 BCR Male Track & Field Athlete of the Year, also turned in a PR of 1:52.46 to win the 800 meters at the Augie Alternative on Friday.

Another Bureau Valley alum, Lynzie “Lou” Cady, ran on St. Ambrose’s women’s 4x400 which set a school record of 48.11, placing third at the Drake Relays.

Kiana Brokaw (Photo provided by SVCC)

Brokaw, Bohms set Sauk records

Two Princeton High School products have had a record-breaking track season for Sauk Valley College.

Kiana Brokaw set the school 10K record with a time of 44:20.3 at the Dick Young Classic at Grinnell College. She previously broke the Sauk 5K record at the Augustana College Viking Olympics with a time of 21:47.42.

Lexi Bohms of has set three outdoor records so far this season. She broke the 800-meter record with a time of 2:29.27 at the Viking Olympics. She also just broke the 1,500 record with a time of 5:05.04 and the 3,000 record at 11:23.33 at the Olivet Nazarene Outdoor Open.

The Skyhawks duo teamed up for another school record on Sauk’s Distance Medley Relay that made it to the NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Nationals and clocked a 13:50.33 at the National meet.

“They both have left a lasting mark on the college in both track and cross country,” Sauk coach Nick Hartz said. “They deserve all the credit for all the hard work they have put in. I will always be proud of their efforts and their growth as athletes.”

Lexi Bohms (Photo provided by SVCC)

Hermes, Pinter double up at Wesleyan

St. Bede alums Ella Hermes and Bella Pinter and the Illinois Wesleyan softball team secured a share of CCIW regular-season championship and hosting rights for the league tournament with a pair of 8-0 run-rule victories over Carroll University on Saturday.

Pinter had a RBI, stolen base and scored a run in the first game. Hermes, a two-time BCR Player of the Year, made a pinch-hit appearance. Both are sophomores.

On the season, Pinter has appeared in 21 games for the Titans (23-11, 13-1), including 17 starts, with seven RBIs. Hermes has appeared in 15 games with eight starts and has pitched in two games with a 3.50 ERA.

The former Bruins played key roles on St. Bede’s 2023 state champion team. One of their St. Bede teammates, Reagan Stoudt, is a sophomore pitcher at the University of Texas-San Antonio. She has made 24 appearances in the circle for the Roadrunners, including 11 starts with one complete game. She stands 5-9 with one save.