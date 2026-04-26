Illinois Extension offers square foot gardening workshop May 12

Illinois Extension will offer a garden planning workshop May 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library, 215 E. Cleveland St., Spring Valley, designed for gardeners of all experience levels. (AP photo/Jessica Damiano/AP)

Illinois Extension will offer a garden planning workshop May 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library, 215 E. Cleveland St., Spring Valley, designed for gardeners of all experience levels.

The workshop introduces participants to square foot gardening and guides them in developing a personalized garden plan tailored to their space, goals and experience level.

Attendees will explore practical techniques for layout design, soil preparation, crop selection and succession planting with guidance from Illinois Extension staff and local Master Gardeners.

Each participant will leave with a customized garden plan.

The workshop is open to adults of all experience levels, from first-time gardeners to hobbyists looking to try a new method.

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/GardenPlanSpringValley.

For questions or to request an accommodation, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-433-0707. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.