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Illinois Valley

Democratic candidate Nolley heads to Streator for kid-friendly campaign stop

Paul Nolley

Paul Nolley (Photo provided by Paul Nolley)

By Shaw Local News Network

Paul Nolley, the Democratic nominee challenging Republican incumbent Darin LaHood in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, will hold a meet-and-greet Saturday in Streator aimed at families.

The event begins at 1 p.m. at 117 East Main Street, across from Walgreens, in the building’s event space.

Nolley, 35, is running on a working-family-first platform and says he wants to hear directly from constituents about their priorities. He heads Project First Rate, a program that pairs high school seniors across nine counties with paid apprenticeships.

A Rockford native, Nolley is the father of two young children. His wife teaches special education in a Rockford public school.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois