Democratic candidate Nolley heads to Streator for kid-friendly campaign stop

Paul Nolley, the Democratic nominee challenging Republican incumbent Darin LaHood in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, will hold a meet-and-greet Saturday in Streator aimed at families.

The event begins at 1 p.m. at 117 East Main Street, across from Walgreens, in the building’s event space.

Nolley, 35, is running on a working-family-first platform and says he wants to hear directly from constituents about their priorities. He heads Project First Rate, a program that pairs high school seniors across nine counties with paid apprenticeships.

A Rockford native, Nolley is the father of two young children. His wife teaches special education in a Rockford public school.