Area athletes setting school records: BCR track and field notebook

The sky isn’t falling, but many track records are.

St. Bede senior standout Lily Bosnich broke three meet records at Hall’s Rollie Morris Invite on Saturday.

She broke her own record in the 100-meter hurdles she set last year (15.31) with a time of 14.88 seconds.

Bosnich also broke two records that stood for more than 20 years.

She clocked a 12.49 in the 100 to beat Princeton’s Ashly Lowdermilk’s record of 12.74 set in 2004, and ran a 45.3 seconds in the 300 hurdles to best the old record of 46.91 set by Rock Falls’ Ashley Keaschall in 2005.

Bureau Valley sophomore Elise House broke the school record in the 200 with a time of 26.01 on April 16 at the Amboy Invite. Kamryn Kolb held the record since 2019 at 26.09.

Elise House

Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos has been on a roll of late. He set the Trojans’ 400 record with a time of 49.59 on April 16 at Rock Falls to eclipse the 2009 record of 49.91 set by Kurt Wujek.

At Hall’s Rollie Morris Invite two days later, Carlos broke the 200 record with a time of 22.46 to best the 56-year mark of 22.64 ran by Craig O’Sadnick in 1970.

LaMoille sophomore Olivea Glaspar broke the Amboy F/S records in both the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 8¾ inches and the discus at 101-7.

On another note, Bureau Valley won its own girls invite last week for the first time since Dale Donner retired as head coach in 2019.

Sectional assignments

The road to Charleston has been set with sectional assignments for Bureau County track and field teams.

For the Class 1A boys, DePue, Hall, Henry-Senachwine, Putnam County and St. Bede will head to El Paso-Gridley on May 20, while Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio and Bureau Valley will run at the Erie Sectional on May 22.

In 2A, the Princeton, Kewanee and La Salle-Peru boys will run at the Galesburg Sectional on May 22, while Mendota will compete out of the Rochelle Sectional on May 20.

For the 1A girls, Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio, Bureau Valley, Hall, Putnam County and St. Bede will all run at the Erie Sectional on May 13.

Princeton and L-P will compete at the 2A Mendota Sectional, also on May 13.