The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator’s Rhea Huey

Winning a close online contest by just six votes after being named on 89 of 227 total ballots cast, Streator girls soccer sweeper/girls track and field pole vaulter Rhea Huey is your choice for The Times Athlete of the Week.

A four-sport athlete as a sophomore, Huey – who broke the school’s indoor pole vault record earlier this spring – scored the match’s lone goal in the Bulldogs’ 1-0 topping of Coal City and added an assist in a 2-2 tie with the Serena/Newark/Earlville co-op.

Also on the ballot were runner-up MacKenna McMahan (Somonauk/Leland softball), Cam Shriey (Seneca baseball) and Evan Cox (Dwight baseball).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Streator's Rhea Huey (24) kicks the ball out of the box area against Serena/Newark/Earlville on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Huey: A lot of people call me Rea-Rea.

How old were you when you started playing soccer, and what got you into the game?

Huey: I was 4 when I started playing soccer. My dad, [Streator girls and boys head varsity soccer coach] J.T. Huey, was probably what got me into soccer, but he made me love the sport and has taught me so much. I also think my sister, Lydia Huey, was a huge part, because I look up to her in many ways.

The soccer team is young this season, with half of the varsity roster spots filled with sophomores (including yourself) and freshmen. Aside from being as competitive as possible now, what is the team focusing on to build for the future when the younger players are juniors and seniors?

Huey: The focus is to develop. We have a ton of young players and players who hadn’t played soccer until high school. We are a new team, but I know our team can be very good. I am so proud of how far the girls have come since the beginning of the season.

You play the sweeper position. What are your responsibilities as sweeper, and what do you like about playing there?

Huey: As a sweeper, there are a lot of things that I do to help since I’m the farthest back. I like to help and let my team know if someone is left unmarked or if there’s open space. I am also always ready if a ball happens to get past the stopper or outside defensive.

What are a few of your favorite pitches you’ve gotten the chance to play on?

Huey: IVCC and Herscher.

You’re also a member of the Streator High track and field team, setting a new indoor pole vault record this season. How do you navigate participating in two school sports at once? Have your coaches (including your dad) been understanding?

Huey: The biggest key is communication. I am constantly letting my track coaches know what I will not be at because I picked soccer as my main sport; it is my priority. It can get tiring, but I love both sports.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Huey: “Happy Gilmore” and “Grown Ups.” I would say about 50 times for both.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Huey: I honestly cannot pick one. My whole team has amazing personalities, including the coaches, and there is never a dull moment.

If you could see any musical artist in any venue, all expenses paid, who would you see and where?

Huey: I would see Bruno Mars in Chicago.

You and your teammates are going out for dinner to celebrate a big win. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Huey: Portillo’s. I would get two chili cheese dogs, a large cheese fry and a small strawberry shake.

Seasonal question: Which candy did you grab first out of your Easter basket this year?

Huey: A Twix candy bar.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Huey: I was born in Arizona.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Huey: Yes, I plan on going to college to study medicine and play soccer.