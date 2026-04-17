Rebuilding, Streator, first-year Serena/Newark/Earlville take positives from 2-2 tie

Streator's Jayden Plymire (10 in red) makes a defensive stop on the ball against Serena/Newark/Earlville's Elizabeth Vazquez (10 in white) on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the James Street Recreational Complex in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

The game Thursday between the visiting Serena/Newark/Earlville co-op and the host Streator Bulldogs ended as a 2-2 tie.

For a first-year Huskers program with young players all over the field and a rebuilding Streator program with half its varsity roster spots filled by underclassmen, however, it felt like a win for both sidelines.

“We have a really young team,” said standout Streator defender Rhea Huey, who had a phenomenal match, “but we’re getting better at communicating, and we’re learning how to play offensively, because [in youth soccer a lot us] only learned the defensive side as girls. Offensively we’re getting better, the defense has gotten really good ... and I think it was a really good match overall.

“Definitely better than we have been doing.”

Rhea Huey (J.T. Pedelty)

The sentiment was the same for the Huskers.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” said Serena/Newark/Earlville coach Bridget Faivre, her club now 2-3-1. “They work so hard, and we have a lot of good, athletic girls who have come from [the three schools’] basketball teams and stuff like that. They’ve been able to adjust pretty quickly.

“When you take [the team’s overall lack of experience] into consideration, I’m just so proud of them and the effort that they put forth every time, including today.”

Streator's Elsa Sorensen puts a header on the ball on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the James Street Recreational Complex in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

It wasn’t only the visitors’ effort, but their resilience that stood out.

Streator built leads of 1-0 and 2-1 just to see the Huskers answer each time with quick-following goals under nearly identical circumstances as the Bulldogs’ strikes.

Streator freshman Lexi Fialko opened the scoring with 8:16 remaining in the opening half, cashing in on a penalty kick after getting tripped up in the goalie box with the defense drawn out of position. Some seven minutes later, S/N/E equalized when Streator’s keeper ventured out of the net but was beaten to an Elizabeth Vazquez through ball by Huskers sophomore Rylee Collins, who booted it in for a tie at halftime.

The second half played out similarly, Streator not striking until just 7:32 remained when a Serena co-op handball allowed Streator coach J.T. Huey to send up his daughter, Rhea, for a direct free kick. Rhea Huey’s entry shot was misdirected toward the net by Kealy Hanafin, hit the goalpost and bounced back in front of the net right to the feet of Elsa Sorensen, who sent it into the net for a 2-1 lead.

This time, it took the Huskers only a minute and a half to respond. Another handball, this one on Streator, set up Alexa McNally with a free kick similar in distance as Rhea Huey’s. McNally’s drifted left of the net to a waiting Keira McNelis, who got position on her defender and quickly tapped it in for the 2-2 tie with 6:00 remaining.

“It was really crowded [in front of the net], and the ball was just kind of right there,” McNelis said. “I just kicked it and helped it go in. Normally I’d rather have a little space, but sometimes when it’s congested like that you can just shoot it and have it ricochet and go in.”

Keira McNelis (J.T. Pedelty)

The clock ran out without any further serious threats and without either young squad leaving with a loss.

“We battled,” said coach Huey, his Bulldogs now 1-11-3, “and [today’s match] goes back to the experience thing, right? We’re young, and we took a step in the right direction today by not allowing ourselves to settle on one goal. ...

“And, yeah, [Serena/Newark/Earlville] came back and tied it, but that’s an experience thing too, learning how to hold onto a lead. And we’re getting there. Even though the record doesn’t necessarily reflect it yet, we’re seeing glimpses of what they’re learning.”

Serena/Newark/Earlville goalie Katelyn Hoffman finished with nine saves against two goals allowed, aided by standout defensive work from Olivia Callier and especially Sage Mahler.

Streator keeper Olivia Brandenburg – with Rhea Huey, Kat Bressner and Aubree Gallick having strong games in front of her – finished with 10 saves and two goals against.