Putnam County High School hosts blood drive April 24

Putnam County High School’s Interact Club will host a spring blood drive on April 24 in partnership with Putnam County Rotary and the American Red Cross. (Photo Provided by Laura Brown)

Putnam County High School’s Interact Club will host a spring blood drive on April 24 in partnership with Putnam County Rotary and the American Red Cross.

The drive runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PCHS, 402 E. Silverspoon Avenue in Granville, and is open to the public.

Donors will receive a $15 e-gift card redeemable at merchants of their choice. Blood units collected will contribute to Red Cross scholarships for graduating seniors.

The Interact Club is encouraging students, staff, faculty and community members to donate. Pre-registration is available at www.redcross.org.

For more information, contact PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.