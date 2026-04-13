Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Putnam County High School hosts blood drive April 24

Donors receive $15 gift card; proceeds support Red Cross scholarships for seniors

Shaw Local file photo – A blood drive held in May 2021 at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Putnam County High School’s Interact Club will host a spring blood drive on April 24 in partnership with Putnam County Rotary and the American Red Cross. (Photo Provided by Laura Brown)

By Shaw Local News Network

Putnam County High School’s Interact Club will host a spring blood drive on April 24 in partnership with Putnam County Rotary and the American Red Cross.

The drive runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PCHS, 402 E. Silverspoon Avenue in Granville, and is open to the public.

Donors will receive a $15 e-gift card redeemable at merchants of their choice. Blood units collected will contribute to Red Cross scholarships for graduating seniors.

The Interact Club is encouraging students, staff, faculty and community members to donate. Pre-registration is available at www.redcross.org.

For more information, contact PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.

Bureau CountyBCRBlood drivePutnam CountyIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois