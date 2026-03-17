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Ottawa museum explores cholera’s impact on early La Salle County settlers

History lecture focuses on Daniels pioneer cemetery, one of area’s oldest burial grounds March 22

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum would like more room for displays.

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will host its next history lecture on Ottawa's Daniels pioneer cemetery and how cholera spread among early settlers in the area. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

By Bill Freskos

The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will host its next history lecture about the Daniels Pioneer Cemetery and how cholera devastated early settlers in La Salle County at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

Daniels Cemetery, located about two miles north of Ottawa on the west side of Route 71, dates back to 1837 and is considered one of the area’s early pioneer burial grounds.

Admission is $10 for the public, $9 for museum members. Light snacks will be served and seating may be limited. Those interested are encouraged to reserve a seat by calling 815-431-9353.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.