Putnam County library screens documentary on Elvis and USS Arizona Memorial

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will screen a documentary about Elvis Presley’s role in establishing a memorial to the USS Arizona on Tuesday, March 24, at 1 p.m.

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will screen a documentary about Elvis Presley’s role in establishing a memorial to the USS Arizona on Tuesday, March 24, at 1 p.m.

“Elvis and the USS Arizona” tells the surprising story of how one of music’s biggest icons helped galvanize public support for the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor.

On March 25, 1961, Elvis performed a benefit concert that drew national attention to the unfinished memorial. The concert helped raise the funds and momentum needed to complete the USS Arizona Memorial as it stands today.

The film runs 60 minutes and is rated PG. The screening is free and open to the public, made possible through the WWII Foundation.

For more information, contact the Granville Branch at 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy Street in Granville.