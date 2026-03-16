La Salle County marriage licenses: Feb.2026

Here is the list of couples who applied for marriage licenses in February in La Salle County. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here is the list of couples who applied for marriage licenses in February in La Salle County.

Oliver Jesus Mayora Avendano of La Salle and Marcela Figueroa of La Salle

Dakota James Sater of Morris and Kyra Skye Warren of Morris

Chad David Irving of Streator and Karri Lynn Solis of Streator

John Edward Farran of Utica and Jodie Lynn Sonnenberg of Utica

Justin William Cartwright of Grayslake and Brooke Diann Shepard of Grayslake

Richard Alan Anderson of Aurora and Julie Ann Happold of Streator

Tyler Kenneth Weiher of La Salle and Stephanie Ariel Venegas of Morris

Mohammed Jamal Hashim Salman of Mendota and Amy Adele Gierden of Mendota

Kenneth Leonard Bodnum Jr of Cherry and Samantha Jane Wallaert of Cherry

Darren Thomas Bragg of Ottawa and Amber Lynn Streu of Ottawa

Riley Scott Besola of Hennepin and Kali Nicole Pettit of Hennepin

Justin Michael Coble of Oglesby and Mikaela Amber Salazar of Oglesby

Jay William Trumbo of Marseilles and Izabella Mackenzie Odum of Marseilles

Brayner Carreno of Streator and Eglymar Anays Escalona of Streator

Kaylyn Nicole Wimberly of Streator and Meggen Nicole Decker of Streator

Jarrett Clayton Spencer of Streator and Haley Michelle Marmion of Streator

Vanessa Marie Wilking of Streator and Katie Astasia Richardson of Streator

Brockton Stone Harner of Sugar Grove and Cassidy Lynn Underwood of Gallatin, Tennessee

Blaze LeRobbie Ballowe of Ottawa and Madison Mae Thompson of Ottawa

Jaron Thomas Black of Streator and Macie Elizabeth Marconi of Streator

Brian Lee Klein of La Salle and Justine Ann Argubright of La Salle

William Cohen Martin of Streator and Malea Jo Mascal of Streator