La Salle County marriage licenses: Feb.2026

Here is the list of couples who applied for marriage licenses in February in La Salle County.
Oliver Jesus Mayora Avendano of La Salle and Marcela Figueroa of La Salle
Dakota James Sater of Morris and Kyra Skye Warren of Morris
Chad David Irving of Streator and Karri Lynn Solis of Streator
John Edward Farran of Utica and Jodie Lynn Sonnenberg of Utica
Justin William Cartwright of Grayslake and Brooke Diann Shepard of Grayslake
Richard Alan Anderson of Aurora and Julie Ann Happold of Streator
Tyler Kenneth Weiher of La Salle and Stephanie Ariel Venegas of Morris
Mohammed Jamal Hashim Salman of Mendota and Amy Adele Gierden of Mendota
Kenneth Leonard Bodnum Jr of Cherry and Samantha Jane Wallaert of Cherry
Darren Thomas Bragg of Ottawa and Amber Lynn Streu of Ottawa
Riley Scott Besola of Hennepin and Kali Nicole Pettit of Hennepin
Justin Michael Coble of Oglesby and Mikaela Amber Salazar of Oglesby
Jay William Trumbo of Marseilles and Izabella Mackenzie Odum of Marseilles
Brayner Carreno of Streator and Eglymar Anays Escalona of Streator
Kaylyn Nicole Wimberly of Streator and Meggen Nicole Decker of Streator
Jarrett Clayton Spencer of Streator and Haley Michelle Marmion of Streator
Vanessa Marie Wilking of Streator and Katie Astasia Richardson of Streator
Brockton Stone Harner of Sugar Grove and Cassidy Lynn Underwood of Gallatin, Tennessee
Blaze LeRobbie Ballowe of Ottawa and Madison Mae Thompson of Ottawa
Jaron Thomas Black of Streator and Macie Elizabeth Marconi of Streator
Brian Lee Klein of La Salle and Justine Ann Argubright of La Salle
William Cohen Martin of Streator and Malea Jo Mascal of Streator