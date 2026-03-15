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Streator, Newark track teams compete indoors in Braidwood: The Times Saturday Roundup

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By J.T. Pedelty

Boys track and field

Streator 3rd, Newark 8th at Reed-Custer: At Braidwood on Saturday, Streator placed third behind champion Prairie Central and runner-up Reed-Custer in an indoor meet, while Newark was eighth of eight teams.

The Streator 4x200 relay team of Andrew Warwick, Jon Davis, Garritt Benstine and Leodies Jordan won their event in 1:44.71; LA Moton triumphed in the high jump with a leap of 1.83 meters; and Andrew Warwick won the pole vault with a jump of 3.23 meters.

Girls track and field

Newark 4th, Streator 6th in Braidwood: At Reed-Custer’s indoor meet Saturday, Newark came in fourth and Streator sixth in an eight-team field.

Newark received event victories from both Malia Maddox (4.72 meters in the long jump) and Kyla Wesseh (1:08.31 in the 400 meter run).

Streator’s top finish came courtesy of Rhea Huey, runner-up in the high jump with a leap of 1.40 meters.

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J.T. Pedelty

J.T. Pedelty

J.T. is a graduate of Streator High School, Illinois Valley Community College and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale who is some 27 years into an award-winning sports journalism career and serves as a regional sports editor for Shaw Local Media and Friday Night Drive.