Hennepin library event’s set for March

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Hennepin branch, 214 N. Fourth St., recently announced three events and programs it will host during the fourth week of March.

Foods and Flavors of the Mediterranean: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, online via Zoom. Attendees can learn about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet and how to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into daily meals. The program will be led by University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness instructor Susan Glassman. The Zoom meeting ID is 258 913 2063 and the password is Extension. To view the program, visit illinois.zoom.us/j.

1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, online via Zoom. Attendees can learn about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet and how to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into daily meals. The program will be led by University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness instructor Susan Glassman. The Zoom meeting ID is 258 913 2063 and the password is Extension. To view the program, visit illinois.zoom.us/j. OSF King Care-A-Van: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 27. The van will offer services including health care navigation, health screenings, technology assistance and a virtual OSF OnCall provider visit. Services such as the health screenings are free. Paid services will be billed similarly to traditional office visits. Appointments are not required. For more information, visit osfoncall.org/kingcav.

9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 27. The van will offer services including health care navigation, health screenings, technology assistance and a virtual OSF OnCall provider visit. Services such as the health screenings are free. Paid services will be billed similarly to traditional office visits. Appointments are not required. For more information, visit osfoncall.org/kingcav. Cherry Coal Mine Museum Tour: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Cherry Coal Mine Museum, 100 S. Main St., Cherry. Attendees can tour the museum. Participants will also be able to check the tour’s head count. To learn about the head count, contact the library.