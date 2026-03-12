Construction set to begin on I-80/I-39 interchange

Construction will begin at the Interstate 39 and Interstate 80 interchange on Monday, March 16.

As spring nears and temperatures rise, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that on Monday, March 16, work will begin on Interstate 39 in La Salle County.

According to an Illinois Department of Transportation press release, work will repair the I-39 bridge deck crossing Interstate 80 near La Salle and will include shoulder repairs, replacement of expansion joints and the application of a latex overlay to improve traction.

IDOT Communications Outreach Liaison Kristophere’ Owens said that the project’s timeline was in flux following Tuesday’s severe weather, but will now continue on the prior schedule.

There will be one lane closed in each direction at different times throughout the project.

Owens said that the lane reductions on I-39 will happen just before the first ramps to I-80 in both directions.

“On I-80, the lane reduction begins just west of the E 5th Road bridge going eastbound and just east of the E 6th Road bridge going westbound," he said. “Note that these reductions will happen overnight and this isn’t for the entire duration of the project.”

Owens said there will be some impacts that affect I-80 under the bridge as well, including work on I-80 to repair the shoulders and accommodate the work above.

According to a news release, preliminary work will be done overnight from 8 p.m.- 6 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction during this time and all lanes will open on I-80 the following morning.

When the preliminary work is completed, two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained on I-80 during the entire $3.7 million project, which is expected to be completed in November.

IDOT is urging drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone areas, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and to be alert for workers and equipment.

This project is part of “Rebuild Illinois”, a 12-year, statewide program that has accounted for more than $20 billion of improvements statewide to 21,309 lane miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements, according to the news release.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve 7,107 lane miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck, investing a total of $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

According to the IDOT 2026 Highway Improvement Program, there are other projects set for later on this year in the region, including in Ottawa, Streator and Oglesby.

For IDOT updates in this area on X, formerly known as Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.

For additional information, call 217-782-7820.