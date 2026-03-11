St. Bede aims to raise $335K for St. Benedict’s Day

St. Bede Academy seniors AJ Hermes (left) and Emerald De La Torre, student government co-presidents, show off a pair of retro Bruins socks that will be mailed to donors who give $50 or more on March 20, St. Bede’s Day of Giving. All gifts made on this day sustain the mission of St. Bede. (Photo provided by Go)

St. Bede Academy will launch its annual Day of Giving, St. Benedict’s Day, on March 20. Alumni, parents, friends and community members are invited to come together in support of the school’s mission and students.

For more than a century, St. Bede has played a vital role in the Illinois Valley, educating students who go on to live, work and lead in the community.

St. Benedict’s Day is a 24-hour celebration of generosity that reflects St. Bede’s Benedictine tradition and its patron saint. The academy aims to raise $335,000 for the St. Bede Annual Fund, which is critical in sustaining the education and faith formation students receive.

While tuition at St. Bede is $6,900 a year, the true cost to educate one student is approximately $15,000 per year. The Annual Fund bridges this gap, ensuring that students benefit from exceptional faculty and staff, innovative STEM and academic resources, faith formation rooted in the mission of the Benedictine monks and strong athletic and fine art programs.

As an independent Catholic school, St. Bede does not receive federal or state funding or subsidy from the Diocese of Peoria. Fundraising and gifts from supporters and foundations sustain its mission.

Anyone who donates $50 or more to the St. Benedict’s Day campaign will receive a pair of retro Bruin crew socks as a thank-you. Early gifts help set the pace for the day, inspire others to participate and demonstrate the collective commitment of the St. Bede community.

Donations can be made online at www.st-bede.com/stbenedict-2026