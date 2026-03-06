Ottawa High students participate in Youth Advisory Council

Ottawa High students participated in Youth Advisory Council sponsored by state Sen. Sue Rezin (center) a Morris Republican on March 3. (Photo provided by Kane Farabaugh)

Five Ottawa Township High School juniors participated in state Sen. Sue Rezin’s Youth Advisory Council at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on March 3.

Eli Jeppson, Kenleigh Fowler, Jack Carroll, Bryer Harris, and Annabelle Threadgill joined other high school students from the Illinois 38th Senate District to learn more about the state’s legislative process.

“I found it valuable for students to see how legislation works in a realistic setting,” said social science teacher Nick McLaughlin, who accompanied the students to Springfield.

OTHS students are selected for the YAC program based on participation in the Advanced Placement U.S. Government course.

The YAC program begins in the fall with students learning more about government in a meeting with Rezin (R-Morris) and their peers. There, they discuss issues important to them that could become legislation, providing a unique experience exploring public policy, state government, and leadership.

During the visit to the State Capitol complex this week, YAC students participated in simulated meetings and hearings related to the legislative issues they reviewed in the fall meeting and visited the floor of the Illinois Senate to meet with state leaders.

“I believe experiences like this are incredibly important,” McLaughlin said. “They help students understand how government functions and hopefully inspire them to become active voices and partners in our democracy.”