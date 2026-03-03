Chief Senachwine DAR chapter celebrates America 250 at February meeting

The Chief Senachwine Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, held its February meeting at the Henry Public Library with Regent Jean Galetti presiding. (Photo provided by Chief Senachwine Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution)

The Chief Senachwine Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, held its February meeting at the Henry Public Library with Regent Jean Galetti presiding.

Members learned about “Barn Quilts of Bureau County” from Valerie Jensen of rural Bureau County before the business meeting began.

The meeting featured an “Happy Birthday, America 250” theme with red, white and blue decor and a birthday cake. Members sang an early “Happy Birthday” to America on its 250th Founding, officially celebrated on July 4, 2026.

Regent Galetti praised members for submitting 2,399 total service hours in the community, state and nation during 2025, exceeding the original goal of 1,290 hours.

Galetti reported on co-hosting a program sponsored through the America 250 Illinois program at the Granville Library. She also revealed her DAR Members Class project: creating a QR Code for the chapter that members can use on their phones to access expanded DAR information.

Vice Regent Sandy Miller is also enrolled in the course. Her class project involves researching the Revolutionary War practice of soldiers carrying pharmaceutical-suitable drugs gleaned from their pollinator gardens. Miller also reported on the 12 Madonna of the Trail statues, created by DAR state organizations to honor women who pushed westward. The statues are placed along Route 40 and part of Route 66, with each monument located in one of the 12 states from Maryland to California.

Committee chairmen from nine committees provided reports. Plans are already underway for State Regent Marria Blinn’s visit in September. A light lunch will be served, and orders are being placed for America 250-yard signs.

The next meeting will be held on Friday, March 6, at the First Presbyterian Church in Henry, beginning at 1:30 p.m. An Awards Ceremony will recognize Good Citizens honorees from Henry-Senachwine, Midland and Putnam County high schools, followed by a program and reception.