Princeton-Illinois DAR chapter celebrates Valentine’s Day with education program

Nancy Gartner, regent of the Princeton-Illinois chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Jenny Wheat, Northern Adult Education Coordinator for the Illinois Department of Corrections, pose together at the chapter's February meeting. Wheat presented information on GED high school diploma programs for adults. (Photo provided by Princeton DAR)

The Princeton-Illinois chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met in February to celebrate Valentine’s Day and hear a presentation on adult education programs.

Chapter member Jenny Wheat, Northern Adult Education Coordinator for the Illinois Department of Corrections Office of Adult Education and Vocational Services, discussed how GED high school diploma programs can be made accessible to adults constrained by financial, family and other circumstances from completing their education.

“The program showed how the GED High School Diploma program can be made accessible with just the right person willing to help,” the chapter said.

The chapter’s March meeting will honor Bureau County youth who have been chosen as DAR Good Citizen representatives from their high schools and youth who participated in the American History Essay Contest.

About the Daughters of the American Revolution

The DAR provides opportunities to contribute to the community, honor patriots, veterans and current active military, preserve American history and make lifelong friendships while serving the community.

Any woman 18 and older may join by documenting her lineage to a man or woman who aided the cause of American Independence through military, civil or patriotic service. To find a local chapter, visit dar.org/membership.