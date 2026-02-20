Peru Kohl’s hit twice in daytime burglaries

There actually were two robbery-burglary incidents at the Peru Kohl’s, both in November, and police have developed multiple suspects.

With the help of Peoria police, according to a Peru police report, “It was later found that both incidents were conducted by subjects associated with a large organized retail theft crew out of Peoria.”

One of the suspects was caught. As previously reported, 19-year-old Quanayia Barnett McGhee of Peoria was ordered detained Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court for robbery and burglary. New court filings allege she punched a 63-year-old store employee who tried to thwart the thefts.

Immediately after the Nov. 13 incident, Barnett McGhee and two others are alleged

to have fledthe scene in Jeep Grand Cherokee that was clocked at more than 100 mph as the suspects tried to evade arrest.

Peru and Peoria authorities have identified them, anyway. Court records show at least two of the Nov. 13 participants were involved in a Nov. 21 incident at the Peru Kohl’s. Warrants have been issued for the remaining suspects.