GellyBall arena opens at Peru Mall with no-pain shooting game

A player aims a battery-powered blaster during a game of GellyBall at Peru Mall. The game, recommended for ages 5 and up, features blacklight effects and allows players to participate in games such as capture the flag and freeze tag. (Photo provided by Pete Pavia)

Each fall, Insanity Haunted House hosts a scare-free haunted house one day a week at its Peru Mall location, and every year, the most common feedback is appreciation from parents happy for an activity to occupy their children.

“We listened to the public when they said there was nothing for the kids to do,” said Pete Pavia, owner of Insanity Haunted House and his new venture, Peru GellyBall.

“Everyone keeps asking, ‘What’s GellyBall?’” he said. “It’s kind of a cross of paintball, airsoft and laser tag. There’s no pain in it.”

Pavia learned about it at a convention where he met a GellyBall representative and felt it fit the bill for Illinois Valley youth — a no-mess, low-impact, affordable action game.

The shooting game, recommended for ages 5 and up, uses battery-powered blasters to shoot water-hydrated gel orbs that burst on impact, but don’t leave stains and cause minimal sting.

“The big one is no pain. That’s the problem with airsoft or paintball. It hurts when you get shot,” he said.

Pavia said there are different games kids can play, such as capture the flag or freeze tag. The smallest package is 700 GellyBall shots.

GellyBall typically uses inflatables for its arena and is mobile, intended for parties.

“That’s not how I do things. I went all out and built an arena. I think people are going to love it,” he said. “The blacklight aspect gives the haunted vibe. That was my spin on it.”

The Peru GellyBall arena is located inside Peru Mall across from Secret Nails and near the entrance of the former JCPenney. The venue is open 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. (Photo provided by Pete Pavia)

The immobile arena is about 4,000-square-feet located inside the Peru Mall across from Secret Nails and near the entrance of the former JCPenney. Once this side of the business is established, Pavia plans to add inflatables for parties.

In the meantime, parties are available to book at the mall location. He said there’s been great interest in parties.

Open play is not available while the space is being used for a party.

Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Parties are available to book during the week, also. Pavia also plans to add more hours in the summer when kids are out of school.

