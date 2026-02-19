Putnam County library district events set for March

The Putnam County Public Library District will host several programs and events in March.

County events

The library district will close for staff training at noon Friday, March 13. The district reopens at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14.

Beyond the Page with Percival Everett: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19 via online via Zoom. Writer Percival Everett will discuss devotion to critically reviewing his work and research and revision writing process. Everett recently received the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Award in 2025. The event will be moderated by WTTW Chicago Tonight and Chicago Tonight: Black Voices anchor and writer Brandis Friedman. The event is part of the Illinois Libraries Presents series. To view the event, visit bit.ly/ILPPercivalEverett.

Foods and Flavors of the Mediterranean: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, online via Zoom. Attendees can earn about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet and how to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into daily meals. The program will be led by University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness instructor Susan Glassman. The Zoom meeting ID is 258 913 2063 and password is Extension. To view the program, visit illinois.zoom.us.

Hennepin Branch, 214 N. Fourth St.

Cricut Makerspace: Tuesday, March 3, through Friday, March 6. Participants will be able to learn how to create items with the library’s Cricut Maker. Appointments are required. The event is intended for adults.

The Journey Back: Mobile Virtual Reality Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center: Monday, March 9, through Saturday, March 21. Attendees can use virtual reality devices to “walk” with Holocaust survivors through their childhood hometowns and concentration camps and learn about their survival stories. The virtual reality devices also feature five films.

Murder at Starved Rock: how the system framed an innocent man: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Participants will be able to learn about the novel “Murder at Starved Rock, which follows the 1960 Starved Rock Murders. The book also examines the murder investigation and wrongful conviction of Chester Weger. The program will be led by author Jim Ridings.

Guided VR Experiences: Thursday, March 26, through Friday, April 17. Attendees can explore virtual reality experiences with the library’s Meta and Merge VR devices.

OSF King Care-A-Van: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 27. The van will offer services including health care navigation, health screenings, technology assistance, and a virtual OSF OnCall provider visit. Services such as the health screenings are free. Paid services will be billed similarly to traditional office visits. Appointments are not required. For more information, visit osfoncall.org/kingcav.

Cherry Coal Mine Museum Tour: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Cherry Coal Mine Museum, 100 S. Main St. Cherry. Participants can tour the museum. Attendees also will be able to check the tour’s head count. To learn about the head count, contact the library.

Putnam County Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Attendees will be able select books, share book ideas, and complete the club’s book list.

Granville Branch, 214 S. Mccoy St.

Docs & Dialogue: After Selma: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. “After Selma” traces the history of voter suppression. Civil rights veteran Joanne Blackmon Bland, author Carol Anderson, and Emmy-winning filmmaker Loki Mulholland also examine why confronting voter suppression remains essential for democracy and equality preservation. The 46 minute documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Book Page Butterflies: 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Attendees will be able to create a butterfly collage with recycled books and watercolor paints. Supplies also will be provided. The event is open to adults and children ages eight and older.

Docs & Dialogue: Her War, Her Story: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. “Her War, Her Story” explores the experiences of over two dozen women during World War II. The film also examines women’s role during the war and the ways women demonstrated steadfastness service, and patriotism. The one hour documentary is rated PG and part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Crayon Chic: Wearable Art: 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Participants can melt crayon shavings to create wearable charms. The program is intended for adults and children ages 10 and older.

Docs & Dialogue: News Matters: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. “News Matters” explores the cause-and-effect relationship between disappearing reliable local news sources and the rise of misinformation. The film also follows America’s newspaper industry’s erosion, it’s democratic institutions implications, and the effort to save The Denver Post. The one-hour and 24-minute documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Colorful Shamrocks: Chalk Pastel Art: 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Attendees will be able to design a blending technique shamrock silhouette with chalk pastels. Supplies also will be provided. The event is open to adults and children ages eight and older.

Tales with Tails – Read to Hobo: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21. Participants can bring a book or select a book from the library’s collection to read to Hobo to build reading skills and confidence.

Docs & Dialogue: Elvis and the USS Arizona: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. “Elvis and the USS Arizona” tells the story about how Elvis Presley’s benefit helped establish the USS Arizona memorial at Pearl Harbor. The 60 minute documentary is rated PG and part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Gunmakers of Illinois: A History of Craftsmanship and Community: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Attendees will be able to learn about gunmakers who created long rifles during the mid-to late-1800s in the Illinois Valley. Antique firearms also will be displayed. The antique firearms are for educational purposes only. The program will be led by historian Curt Johnson.

Docs & Dialogue: Radioactive: The Women of Three Mile Island: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. The documentary examines the 1979 Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station accident and its aftermath. “Radioactive: The Women of Three Mile Island” also tells the story of four homemakers and a journalist who challenged the plant operator to the Supreme Court. The one-hour and 17 documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together – Adults: 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Participants can discuss the novel “The Notorious Benedict Arnold” by Steve Sheinkin. Attendees also can watch a preview of the PBS documentary “The American Revolution.” Book copies are available at the library’s Granville branch. The program is intended for adults ages 19 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit shorturl.at/FalKH .

Story time: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18, and 25. The story times include a craft and story.

IHCC- Health checks: 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

Stem Activities: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, March 6, 13, 20, and 27.

Register to win an Umbrella to be given away: Tuesday, March 31.

Seed Library Exchange: Wednesdays and Fridays.

Chalk the Walk: Tuesday, March 31. Rainbow Allies.

Book Discussion Group: 1 p.m. Monday, March 9 and 23. Attendees will be able to make book recommendations and share book insights, views, and opinions.

Condit Branch, 105 N. Center St., Putnam

Books and Brunch: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7. Participants can discuss books. Food will be served.

Indie Lens Pop-Up: The Inquisitor: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5. The 60 minute film explores the life and legacy of Texas congresswoman Barbara Jordan.

Docs & Dialogue: Blue Carbon: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12. “Blue Carbon” examines coastal ecosystems emerging role in addressing climate change. The documentary also explores the science behind “blue carbon,” which is mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrasses ability to remove carbon from the atmosphere. The one-hour and 24-minute documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Bunco Club: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. The club meets the third Wednesday of every month.

Decorative Bird House Workshop: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Attendees will be able to decorate miniature wooden birdhouses. Supplies also will be provided. The workshop is open to adults and children ages eight and older.

Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together – Youth: 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Participants can discuss the books “Forge” by Laurie Halse Anderson and “Ben’s Revolution: Benjamin Russell and the Battle of Bunker Hill” by Nathaniel Philbrick. Attendees also can watch a preview of the PBS documentary “The American Revolution.” Book copies are available at the library’s Condit branch. The program is intended for children ages eight to 14. Registration is required. To register, visit shorturl.at/u8coq .

Magnolia Branch, 112 N. Chicago St.

Community members who find a shamrock in book being checked out will receive a prize. The event runs through March.

National Cheese Doodle Day: Thursday, March 5. Cheese doodles will be served.

Paper Plate Saint Patrick’s Day Craft: Saturday, March 14.

Rock Painting: Thursday, March 26.

McNabb Branch, 322 W. Main St.

Docs & Dialogue: American Stories: A Reading Road Trip: 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. “American Stories: A Reading Road Trip” explores Rhode Island’s literacy legacy and historic and cultural institutions. The documentary features interviews with illustrators and writers such as Anika Aldamuy Denise, Christopher Denise, Oge Mora, David Macaulay, and Elizabeth Rush. The 35 minute documentary is part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Fingerprint Shamrock Craft: 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Participants can create a fingerprint shamrock design. Supplies will be provided. The program is open to children ages five and older.

Docs & Dialogue: Triangle Fire: 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. The documentary tells the story of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, New York City’s deadliest workplace accident. The fire killed more than 100 workers and lead to major labor law and workplace safety reforms. The 54 minute documentary is rated PG and part of the library’s Docs and Dialogue series.

Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together - Teens: 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Attendees will be able to discuss “The World Turned Upside Down” by Tim Grove. Participants also can watch a preview of the PBS documentary “The American Revolution.” Book copies are available at the library’s McNabb branch. The club is intended for teens ages 13 through 19. Registration is required. To register, visit shorturl.at/uvd2o .

Standard Branch, 128 First St.

Luck, Laughter, and a Dash of Leprechaun Magic: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Historical presenter Michelle Gibbons will portray a leprechaun and discuss St. Patrick’s Day’s true history blended with leprechaun origin tales.