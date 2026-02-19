Peru library announcs ‘Wits Workout’ starting March 4

Peru Public Library will offer a free, in-person program, “Wits Workout,” from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 4 and continuing for 12 consecutive weeks.

University of Illinois Extension developed “Wits Workout” based on brain health and aging research.

“Just like muscles, our brains need exercise to maintain flexibility and strength,” says Byers, co-author of Wits Workout. “Challenging ourselves with new and diverse activities promotes cognitive health.” Join others to challenge your brain and learn more about keeping your brain healthy.

Register for the series by calling 815-223-0229, extension 213 or visiting http://go.illinois.edu/WITS-USDA