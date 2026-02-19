Peoria woman charged with theft from Peru Kohl’s, hitting worker

A Peoria woman charged with stealing merchandise from the Peru Kohl’s and allegedly striking a store worker while making her getaway – will stay in La Salle County Jail while awaiting trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Quanayia Barnett McGhee, 19, is charged with robbery and burglary, both Class 2 felonies carrying three to seven years in prison. According to court records, she allegedly stole items from Kohl’s on Nov. 13 and punched a worker who confronted her.

Apparently, it took some time to identify Barnett McGhee as the suspect – charges were filed shortly before New Year’s Eve – and additional weeks before she was picked up on a La Salle County warrant.

At a Wednesday detention hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court, prosecutors narrowly persuaded Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. to keep her jailed until trial.

According to court records and open-court statements, prosecutors have obtained evidence that suggests Barnett McGhee is a member of a statewide theft ring.