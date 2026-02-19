IVCC, Waltham Curling Club offer beginner lessons in March

IVCC and the Waltham Curling Club have teamed again in March to offer basic instruction in the sport. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College and the 140-year-old Waltham Curling Club in Triumph are teaming up again to offer curling lessons as part of IVCC’s Continuing Education Center community education series.

The Learn to Curl class will meet on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning March 2 and continuing through March 23.

According to an IVCC news release, curling veterans will review terminology, equipment, scoring and techniques as students grow comfortable on the ice. Team play will be introduced in the last two sessions.

“On TV, curling looks easy, but it takes practice. A lot goes in to curling before you even step on the ice, and we go through all those steps,” Lead instructor Sheila Heth said in a news release.

The class was popular last year, and the club looked forward to hosting lessons again during an Olympic year. Televised competitions always spark interest in a sport that is still unfamiliar to many, Heth said.

“Those of us who taught the class all enjoyed it and met new friends,” she said. “We had about a dozen people from the class sign up for the club, and we were pleasantly surprised and happy about that!”

Health said Illinois Valley residents do not have far to travel to find instruction and an arena with a viewing room, public open houses, and friendly members proud to share their love of the sport. Few other colleges offer curling instruction and most curling clubs are in the Chicago suburbs.

She said curling is great exercise and all ages can play. Waltham curlers range from youngsters to adult members in their 80s who have played for 50 years.

“Plus, you meet new people and the social aspect is a big part of curling,” Heth said.

The game weaves strategy, teamwork and skill, the college said. Players slide heavy granite stones down an ice sheet, aiming to get their stones closer to the center of a circular target than their opponent’s. All four players take turns delivering the stone, two sweepers accompany the stone to manage its speed and direction, and one player, the skip, or captain, is the strategist.

The Learn to Curl class costs $75. To register, call 815-224-0427 and reference ID 25903.

For information about this and other classes offered by Continuing Education and Business Services, visit www.ivcc.edu/enroll.