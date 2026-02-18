Bureau Valley, Princeton Logan advance to SRC volleyball finals: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

The Bureau Valley seventh grade and the Princeton Logan eighth grade volleyball teams continued their quests for Starved Rock Conference tournament championships on Tuesday at Peru Parkside.

The No. 5 seeded Storm upset No. 1 Mendota in Tuesday’s semifinals. They will face No. 2 Peru, which beat No. 3 Princeton 29-27, 25-22 in the title match at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Logan and Mendota will meet for third place at 5:15 p.m.

In the eighth grade, Logan defeated No. 4 Spring Valley 25-23, 25-9 while No. 2 Peru defeated No. 3 Mendota. Logan and Peru will clash for the SRC title at 7:45 p.m. Thursday with Spring Valley and Mendota vying for third place at 4 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dixon 70, Princeton 45: The Tigers fell in the regular-season finale in nonconference play at Dixon. The Tigers (5-25) will play at Monmouth-Roseville in regional quarterfinal play at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BVEC Tournament: Top-seeded Bradford beat LaMoille while Ladd defeated host Princeton Christian Academy in Tuesday’s semifinals of the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference Tournament at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gymnasium.

Bradford and Ladd will play for the championship at 6:15 p.m. with PCA and LaMoille meeting for third place at 5 p.m.