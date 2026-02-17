Two killed in Route 71 crash near Norway

Two people were reportedly killed in a crash Saturday on Route 71 near Norway.

A Monday report by Illinois State Police indicated a two‑vehicle crash at 5:26 a.m. Saturday on Route 71 east of East 25th Road in La Salle County.

State police said one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch confirmed one of the cases is his and he anticipates a news release disclosing the name of the deceased.

The second occupant was taken to what state police termed “a local hospital,” where the occupant was later pronounced deceased. The coroner’s offices of Winnebago, Peoria and DeKalb counties reached Monday, all had no information about the second fatality.

The roadway was closed until about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, state police said.

“This crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.”