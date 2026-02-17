Peru to close skating rink for the season Tuesday

(File photo) Peru is shutting down its ice-skating rink for the season on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Peru is shutting down its ice-skating rink on Tuesday for the season.

Adam Thorson, Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events, told the Peru City Council at its Monday committee meeting that a spate of unseasonably warm weather has rendered the skating rink unusable.

While colder days lurk in the forecast, Thorson allowed, the potential skating days ahead didn’t justify the upkeep.

The council gave its assent and approved the closure.

Thorson said erratic weather was an issue much of the winter. The rink opened a bit late (Dec. 2), and cold days didn’t arrive until after an unseasonably warm Christmas.

“It was kind of a weird winter,” he said.