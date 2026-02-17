Hegeler Carus Mansion receives Illinois architects institute designation

The Hegeler Carus Mansion was recently designated one of the 150 great places in Illinois by the Illinois Council of the American Institute of Architects.

The designations come as the mansion celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The mansion’s owner, Edward C. Hegele,r commissioned the home to be designed by architect W.W. Boyington. Hegeler wanted the mansion to be built near his manufacturing company, M & H Zinc. Boyington also worked on the mansion’s interior design and furniture with August Fiedler and William LeBaron Jenney.

“This designation is a testament to the architectural significance of this magnificent structure,” Hegeler Carus Mansion executive director Laura Walker said in a news release. “The Mansion is a Great Place full of opportunities to experience an architectural masterpiece.”

The Hegeler Carus Mansion is located at 1307 Seventh St. in La Salle.

For information, visit hegelercarus.org or facebook.com/hegelercarus.