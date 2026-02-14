Granville library to offer Kentucky rife program Feb. 17

The Putnam County Public Library District will offer a free “Lock, Stock, and Liberty: The Story of the Kentucky Rifle” program for community members at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, online and at the library’s Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

Attendees will be able to learn about the Kentucky rifle’s history. Participants can also learn how the rifle was crafted, admired, and used during the American Revolution.

The program will be led by gun collector and historian Curt Johnson. The presentation also features three antique long rifles. Registration is required for the online program. To register, visit shorturl.at/uz9vD.

The antique firearms are for educational purposes only. Firearms will not be allowed on the library’s premises.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library.