Master Gardeners to host indoor growing program

The Illinois Master Gardeners will hold a program for community members to learn how to grow produce year-round indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Princeton Public Library. (Photo provided by Office of the Will County Executive)

Participants can learn how to grow salad greens and fresh herbs at home. Attendees will be able to learn about practical tips to create an indoor garden.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/IndoorEdiblePrinceton.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.