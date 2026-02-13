Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Master Gardeners to host indoor growing program

Learn to grow salad greens, herbs year-round

Fresh fruits and vegetables ready for distribution at a Fresh Produce Pop-Up event earlier in the Summer. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant will be hosting another pop-up event on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at New Hope Christian Community Church, 4700 W. Court St. in Monee.

The Illinois Master Gardeners will hold a program for community members to learn how to grow produce year-round indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Princeton Public Library. (Photo provided by Office of the Will County Executive)

By Kate Santillan

The Illinois Master Gardeners will hold a program for community members to learn how to grow produce year-round indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Princeton Public Library.

Participants can learn how to grow salad greens and fresh herbs at home. Attendees will be able to learn about practical tips to create an indoor garden.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/IndoorEdiblePrinceton.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.

Bureau CountyBCRPrinceton