Illinois Extension to offer birdhouse workshop March 7 in Ottawa

The University of Illinois Extension and Master Naturalist volunteers will offer children a hands-on birdhouse workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Nell’s Woodland.

Attendees will learn how to build a bluebird nest box. Participants can also learn about bird biology and conservation basics. Children ages 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Materials will be provided.

The workshop costs $5. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/BirdhouseNells.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.