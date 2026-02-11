Cause of Peru fire undetermined, but not suspicious

Peru’s fire chief said the cause of a fire Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in the 1900 block of Shooting Park Road remains undetermined, but is not suspicious. (Scott Anderson)

Chief Jeff King told the Peru City Council he was pleased with firefighters and a fast-thinking city employee who saw the smoke and alerted authorities. The swift response enabled firefighters to keep the garage fire from entering the living quarters.

“Nobody got hurt,” King said, “and it worked out well.”

Two occupants were safely evacuated from the ranch-style home at the southeast corner of Shooting Park Road and Schuyler Street.