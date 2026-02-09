Peru electric department employee credited with stopping residential fire

An observant Peru electric department employee is credited with helping stop a residential fire Monday at the 1900 block of Shooting Park Road. (Scott Anderson)

An observant employee of Peru’s electric department is being credited for helping to quickly knock down a residential fire Monday at the 1900 block of Shooting Park Road.

Two occupants were safely evacuated from the ranch-style home at the southeast corner of Shooting Park Road and Schuyler Street.

Peru and Spring Valley firefighters were dispatched shortly after noon and extinguished the blaze, which appeared to have originated in or near a two-car garage. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

A bedridden woman and her caretaker safely exited the structure, according to a preliminary Peru police report. Both were placed in an ambulance to protect them from the cold.

This is a developing story and will be updated.