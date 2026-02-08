La Salle library events set for February

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., will host several programs and events in February.

A “Submarines Down the Illinois River” will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. Attendees will be able to learn about submarines that traveled the Illinois River and the submarine crews. The event will be led by submarine veteran and American Legion Post 33 ARC W9TAL vice president Joe Tokarz. The event is available online or in-person. Registration is required for online attendance. To register, visit lasallepubliclibrary.org.

A “The History of the Winter Olympics” begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Participants can learn about the Winter Olympic Games’ history and explore previous Olympic Games images and artifacts. The program will be led by the Lake Placid Olympic Museum.

The library will host recurring activities and groups for various age groups. The activities include the Bring Your Own Book Club, Teen Advisory Group, Dungeons and Dragons clubs, adult coloring, crafts, and story times.

For more information, call 815-223-2341 or visit lasallepubliclibrary.org.