Earlville firefighters battle pole barn fire over two days

Earlville firefighters were called out again Friday morning after a pole barn fire they had put out Thursday reignited.

Calls to return to the fire in the 4200 block of E. 16th Road near Ealrville came in at 10:30 a.m. Three vehicles responded and had the fire extinguished within an hour.

The rekindling of the pull barn fire began early Friday, resident Ashley Turano said. She said her husband, JJ Turano, initially tried to put out the fire without needing reinforcements.

The fire first started Thursday, and Earlville Fire Chief Ken Roth said the department arrived on the scene between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Roth said that the fire was contained within 20 minutes of personnel arriving on the property on Thursday.

Earlville Fire Chief Roth said that the suspected cause of the fire is electrical, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

There is no estimate yet available on the damage caused by the fire. JJ Turano said that there were mowers, project cars, tools, chemicals, propane tanks, paint, paint thinner and other materials in the barn.

The Earlville Fire Department was joined by personnel from Troy Grove, Serena, Somonauk, Paw Paw, Mendota, Leland and Sandwich in the initial response to the fire.