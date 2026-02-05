Ottawa Fire Department secures nearly 40K grant for new fire hose

The Ottawa Fire Department was awarded a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant for $38,944.

This money will be used to purchase a new fire hose. The hose has already been ordered and should be in operation within the next 12-14 weeks.

“This grant represents a significant investment in the safety of our firefighters and the residents they serve,” Public Health and Safety Commissioner Thomas Ganiere said. “The fire hose is one of the most critical tools on the fire ground. This funding will allow the department to replace aging equipment with a modern, reliable hose that meets current operational and safety standards.”

Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner said this purchase has been in the budget for the last couple of years, and after receiving this grant, the fire department’s budget can go to other needs.

“This grant can help us supplement our budget,” Bressner said. “We want better equipment so that we can better serve the city of Ottawa.”

Commissioner Ganiere showed appreciation for the Ottawa Fire Department and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation when he announced this grant at Tuesday night’s Ottawa City Council meeting.

“I’d like to recognize the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for their continued commitment to first responders across the country, and I commend the Ottawa Fire Department staff for securing this competitive grant,” Ganiere said. “This award helps ensure that when our firefighters respond, whether to a structure fire, vehicle fire, or other emergency, they have the equipment they need to operate effectively and safely.”