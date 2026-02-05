CHP of Illinois advocates for drug pricing program

(File photo) CHP of Illinois voiced their advocacy for the 340B drug pricing program with groups of state leaders, legislators, hospitals, patients and health care employees. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)

Community Health Partnerships of Illinois convened with groups of state leaders, legislators, hospitals, patients and health care employees on Sunday, Feb 1 in Chicago to voice their advocacy for the 340B drug pricing program.

The 340B drug pricing program requires drug manufacturers to provide discounted outpatient drugs to eligible community health centers like the Mendota Health Center.

The program enables CHP to serve vulnerable patient populations at the Mendota Health Center and provide access to outpatient drugs at significantly lower cost, which helps it improve overall patient care.

“The ability to offer discounted medications through 340B is central to all health centers,” CHP of Illinois President & CEO Eleace Sawyers said. “Without it, many of our low-income and uninsured patients would have to choose between their health and other household expenses.”

Opponents of the 340B drug pricing program claim that it is not effective, the health care centers that use the program often do not pass the savings on to their patients, and that it has accelerated health care consolidation.

“Today, the 340B program is a broken promise to Illinois’ neediest patients,” Coalition of State Rheumatology Organizations board member Erin Arnold said. “Our health care system has a finite number of resources, and it’s concerning that 340B program drug discounts, intended to aid underserved communities, are being misdirected toward wealthier communities, straining the system’s ability to provide equitable care.

“Covered entities gain a competitive edge by purchasing drugs at a 20% to 50% discount through their 340B program status, providing a revenue and cash flow advantage. Without patient-centered reforms, the 340B program will only continue to grow without serving the most vulnerable patient populations.”

In Mendota, the 340B program “Saves Lives” helps healthcare providers offer discounted medications and comprehensive primary preventive health services, enables low-income and uninsured patients to afford critical drugs like insulin, and helps patients stay healthier and prevent costly hospitalizations through medication management.

“340B savings are critical for funding uncompensated care, ensuring patient access to affordable, life-saving medications, and improving the overall health of our communities,” Sawyers said. “The program ensures that we can reach more eligible patients and provide more comprehensive services, which is a true game-changer for public health.”

Community Health Partnership of Illinois in Mendota is a community-based health center that provides comprehensive primary care, like medical, dental and behavioral health services, at a nominal fee regardless of income or insurance status. It accepts all major insurance plans, including Medicare, Medicaid and other third-party insurance plans.

For more information, visit the CHP of Illinois website.