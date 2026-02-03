Ottawa City Council meets Tuesday; addresses fees, parade, TIF districts

Ottawa City Council members to discuss agenda items during Tuesday’s regular meeting at City Hall. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Feb 3, at City Hall.

The council will address financial approvals, public safety items, multiple ordinances, and a large slate of board and commission appointments.

Public Health and Safety matters include a proposed resolution authorizing a preventative maintenance service agreement with Braniff Communications for the City’s warning sirens.

Council members will also consider an ordinance amending Section 34-40 of the Municipal Code related to lift assist service fees charged by the Ottawa Fire Department.

A request to advertise bids for the city’s bulk fuel provider will be brought forth.

Under public improvements, the council will vote on a resolution requesting permission from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the Fall Festival Parade. A tentative date for the event is Sunday, Oct 4.

The council will consider an ordinance proposing approval of a Business Development District Redevelopment Plan and setting a date for a public hearing for Ottawa Business Development District No. 1.

Another ordinance would amend multiple sections of Chapter 22 of the Municipal Code concerning building and building regulations.

The council will also review four separate ordinances declaring surplus revenue in the City’s tax increment financing districts, including the I-80 North, U.S. Route 6 East, Downtown, and Route 71 TIF districts.

If approved, surplus funds would be paid to the LaSalle County treasurer for distribution to affected taxing districts on a pro-rata basis.

Additional items include a resolution authorizing an assignment of rights and obligations under a development agreement with Phyllis A. Walsh and Jimarjeff LLC, approval of a quote from CivicPlus for renewal of the city’s website and a resolution establishing a Poet Laureate for the city of Ottawa.

The council will consider ordinances following reports from the Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals related to property matters at Heritage Harbor, including a final plat for the re-subdivision of Lot 74 in West Peninsula Unit 2 and a zoning matter concerning Lot 19 in Pinnacle Point.

The public is welcome to attend and may address the council during the public comment portion of the meeting.