IVCC offers mind and body wellness classes in spring 2026 catalog

Find Your People! Meet, Mingle & Make New Friends, Going from Good to Great, S.O.S. (Stuck, Overwhelmed, Stressed?) and Breathing for Life are all part of the mind and body wellness series featured in the Spring 2026 catalog for Illinois Valley Community College.

Find Your People, introduced this year, provides a setting and strategies for socializing and meeting new friends, and will include guided conversation, light activities, and small group networking to identify others with similar interests.

Program Manager Kim Koehler said the class was developed because program participants frequently asked her how to forge a social circle in today’s culture.

The class consists of two sessions, Feb 12 and Mar 26, on the Oglesby campus.

The cost of the class is $35. The class ID is 27396.

“Going from Good to Great!” is taught by Jamie Stuart Taylor, a licensed clinical social worker specializing in wellness and de-stress techniques.

The class meets once, on Mar 24, on the main campus.

Tuition is $49. The Class ID is 25925.

Stuck, Overwhelmed, Stressed introduces the concept of executive functioning, which is a cognitive system that governs essential skills of memory, self-control, reaching goals and adapting to situations, and pinpoints strategies and resources to improve those skills and create and meet goals.

The class meets on campus for one session on April 15. Participants can attend in person or by Zoom.

The cost of each format is $39.

In-person class ID is 27381 and the Zoom session ID is 27411.

Breathing for Life is an exploration of healthful breathing techniques. Body, breath, and mind are interrelated, and breathing properly improves well-being, sleep, circulation, and immune function.

The class meets weekly from Mar 3 to Mar 24 on the main campus.

The cost is $39 and the class ID is 27374.

To register, call the IVCC Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427 or go to www.ivcc.edu/enroll .

Be ready to include the ID of the chosen class.

To explore the complete spring course lineup, visit the online catalog.