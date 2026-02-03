Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

DePue’s Genesis Torres performs with ILMEA All-State Junior Choir

DePue’s Genesis Torres was selected to be a member of the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) All-State Junior Choir.

By Kevin Hieronymus

Genesis Torres, an 8th grader from DePue Unit Schools, was selected to be a member of the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) All-State Junior Choir.

About 155 students in 7th or 8th grade from all across Illinois gathered in Peoria on Jan. 29-30 to rehearse under the leadership of Dr. Christopher Owen of Northeastern Illinois University.

Thousands of junior high students auditioned in the fall for the ILMEA District ensembles, and then the top-scoring 7th and 8th graders were invited to be a part of the All-State Junior Choir. Torres was just one of six altos chosen from ILMEA District 2 to proceed to the All-State Junior Choir.

The All-State Junior Choir rehearsed together for ten hours over the two days before performing their five selections in the Carver Arena in the Peoria Civic Center to a large crowd of family, friends, and music educators.

