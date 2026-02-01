Illinois Extension to hold grow light workshop Feb. 25 in Peru

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a hands-on grow light workshop for gardeners from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the Peru Public Library.

Participants will be able to learn about starting seeds indoors basics. Attendees can receive step-by-step instructions to construct a grow light station. Due to limited space, registration is required. Registration costs $10. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/GrowLightWorkshop.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.