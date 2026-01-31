Suspect in Sheridan sex case granted pre-trial release

A western Illinois man was placed on home confinement with GPS monitoring while awaiting trial on charges he visited La Salle County to make illegal contact with a minor.

Harley S. Brown, 19, of Adair (near Macomb) appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with two felony charges. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted of traveling to meet a minor and/or up to three years if convicted of solicitation to meet a minor.

Brown was picked up on Tuesday on a La Salle County warrant and transported early Friday to La Salle County Jail. He won’t stay there, however. A judge approved his request for pre-trial release with conditions.

Prosecutors wanted him detained. Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Laura Hall said in open court that Brown, in October, “hooked up with” a 14-year-old on Snapchat, lied about his age and traveled to Sheridan for sexual relations.

Assistant Public Defender Brad Popurella countered that Brown is 19, has no criminal history and scored a 1 on a 14-point risk assessment.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. declined to hold Brown. Instead, the judge ordered home confinement with restrictions, including no access to a computer or a cell phone and no contact with any minors.

Brown will next appear Feb. 20 for arraignment.