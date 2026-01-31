Illinois Extension’s annual Oglesby Agronomy Summit set for Feb. 5

The University of Illinois Extension will hold its annual Oglesby Agronomy Summit for ag professionals and farmers from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, at Illinois Valley Community College.

The summit features research-backed insights into modern agriculture issues such as climate impacts, biologicals, nutrient management, and pesticide regulations. Participants can learn about emerging trends and receive farm decision-making support from industry experts and university specialists.

“We’re excited to bring the Agronomy Summit back to Oglesby for its second year,” Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator Emily Hansen said in a news release. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for farmers and ag professionals to gain direct access to the latest research and connect with others who are facing similar challenges.”

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. Registration is required and due Friday, Jan. 30. The registration costs $30. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/AGSOglesby.

For more information or to make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.