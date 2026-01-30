District principals present 2024-25 school year data at Bureau Valley January board meeting

Most of the options for buildings in the Bureau Valley School district include building an addition to the high school. One calls for consolidating all grades on the Manlius campus. (SVM file)

The Bureau Valley District #340 Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at the District Office in Manlius at 6 p.m.

The 24-25 school year data was presented by the district principals. The State of Illinois gives out 5 Annual Summative Designations: Exemplary, Commendable, Targeted Support, Comprehensive Support, and Intensive Support. Bureau Valley High School received a Commendable designation, as did Bureau Valley North and Bureau Valley Wyanet Elementary. Bureau Valley Elementary and Junior High received an Exemplary designation. Indicators are categorized separately for elementary and high school levels.

Mrs. Kristie Cady, Mrs. Julie Platz, and Mrs. Sheri Litherland presented the data for the elementary grades, Kindergarten through eighth grade. Notably, the Elementary and Junior High building secured the only Exemplary designation among all schools within the county. Within the county, Bureau Valley North had the lowest Chronic Absenteeism rate. To continue the success in our elementary buildings, the principals explained that they continue to align the curriculum throughout the district. Principals are actively partnering with families to emphasize the critical role of attendance.

Principal Duane Price presented the data for Bureau Valley High School. Bureau Valley outperformed all others in the county, securing the top ACT scores in ELA, Math, and Science. Board members asked whether the testing results had been shared with the students. Mr. Price explained that sharing data directly with students empowers them to identify areas for improvement and establish personal performance goals.

Following the closed session, the Board reviewed reports from the principals and directors. Mr. Price emphasized the significant tuition savings realized by the 60 students currently enrolled in dual credit courses. These 60 students are enrolled in 119 courses. BVHS students are charged a flat fee of $50 per class, half of which the BV Foundation reimburses for good grades. SVCC students are charged $155 per credit hour, not including fees. Independent of any reimbursements, the aggregate tuition savings for these students exceeds $51,000 for the current term.

Superintendent Jason Stabler explained that the IHSA has designated Aug. 10 as the start date for football practices, a timeline originally outlined in the IHSA proposal to restructure the playoff process. However, the IHSA has scheduled an additional vote to reconsider the start date, with a proposed move to Aug. 5. The administration had previously notified families that the first week of August would be designated as a “No Contact Week.” Mr. Price stated that further guidance will be provided to families following the tallying of the IHSA vote results. The district voted “No” on the original proposal and is carefully reviewing this new proposal and its impact on our student-athletes.

In Board action, the following was approved:

● Regular Meeting Minutes of Dec. 17, 2025

● Special Meeting Minutes of Dec. 23, 2025

● Activity Account Reports

● Monthly Financial and Treasurer’s Reports

● Bureau Valley #340 Bills (Total Bills = $963,306.61 ; Total Payroll = $923,961.01)

● Operations & Maintenance/Transportation Repair/Upgrade Proposals - Weight Room Equipment and Flooring $256,119

● Authorization to Establish Certificates of Deposit

● Fuel Bid of Ag View FS for 12 months

● First Reading of Board Policy Updates as presented

● Disposal of Verbatim Closed Session Recordings Prior to July 2024

● Closed Session Minutes of December 17, 2025

● Employment of Darcy Kepner as BV JH Special Education Teacher and BV JH Assistant Softball Coach, Briana Cowser as BVWE/BVN Art Teacher beginning 26/27 SY, Mark Richardson as BV Food Service Staff, Erin Elgin as BVHS/Elem/JH Library Paraprofessional and Agnieszka Hopes as BVN Part Time Custodian

● Transfer of Tammy Oleson from BVHS Food Service Staff to BV E/JH Kitchen Site Manager and Agnieszka Hopes from BV E/JH Kitchen Site Manager to BVHS Food Service Staff

In other discussion, Mr. Stabler explained the proposals for weight room equipment and flooring. The district received a donation that will cover the majority of the cost. The equipment can be used for the physical education curriculum and will be used by all students. The cardio equipment comes with a 5-year warranty and yearly maintenance checks and updates. The district is purchasing commercial equipment that will last longer.

Mr. Stabler informed the board that the ‘Authorization to Establish Certificates of Deposit’ allows the district to maximize interest on bond proceeds until those funds are required for construction expenses.

Only one fuel bid was submitted, by Ag View FS They are offering an Advantage Price contract. If the daily delivered truck price falls $0.05 per gallon or more below the contracted price, they will bill fuel at the lower daily market price. Mr. Stabler recommended that the bid be approved for 12 months.

Mr. Stabler presented the board policy updates for a first reading. He met with a group to review the policy changes. To be in compliance with legislative changes, the changes will be reviewed this month with potential approval in February. Because the district has a school resource officer, the district will be required to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bureau County Sheriff’s office that contains language regarding the process for collecting student data. There are also changes to the definition of “grooming” with regard to Faith’s Law.

The Board announced the following resignations received since the Dec. 17, 2025 meeting: Jack Gustafson as BVHS Boy’s Golf Coach, Jason Stabler as BV E/JH 6th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Bret Helms as BV JH Baseball Coach and BV JH Football Coach, Ryan Schisler as BV JH Assistant Football Coach, and Noel Sturtevant as BVHS Paraprofessional.

The next regular Bureau Valley District #340 Board of Education meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.