St. Bede Academy and Hawk Auto Group fight food insecurity

St. Bede Academy has entered a partnership with Hawk Auto Group to support local families facing food insecurity across the Illinois Valley, the academy announced Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

St. Bede Academy has entered a partnership with Hawk Auto Group to support local families facing food insecurity across the Illinois Valley.

During the Lenten season, the Academy will collect canned goods and pantry staples through a community-wide food drive benefiting Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley and Illinois Valley Food Pantry in Peru, the academy said in a Wednesday press release.

For every five food items collected, Hawk Auto Group will donate $5 to the food drive, with a goal of collecting 1,000 items, resulting in a $1,000 donation. Items and monetary contributions will be divided between the two participating food pantries. The initiative will help supply food for the pantries’ annual Easter distribution to families in need.

“Food insecurity is on the rise both nationally and locally,” said the Rev. Dominic Garramone, O.S.B., academy chaplain. “Part of our mission at Saint Bede Academy is to educate our students on the demands of Christian charity, and we are grateful to have Hawk Auto Group as a partner in fulfilling that mission.”

The food drive kicks off on Monday, Feb. 2, with a Pack the Truck event held during the Saint Bede varsity boys basketball game against Bureau Valley High School. Fans are encouraged to bring canned goods or non-perishable food items to help fill the bed of a Hawk Auto Chevrolet Silverado that will be parked outside of the gymnasium. Game time is 6:45 p.m.

“We approached St. Bede Academy with the goal of engaging in a meaningful local service initiative,” said Robbie Crane, executive managing partner of Hawk Chevrolet Mercedes-Benz Nissan of Peru. “We are proud to partner with the Academy and look forward to encouraging both our employees and customers to participate in giving back to the Illinois Valley community.”

“This initiative represents the collaborative spirit across all Hawk Auto Group locations,” said Damian Gabrus, executive managing partner of Hawk Volkswagen of Joliet. “Supporting local families and strengthening the communities we serve is a responsibility we take seriously, and we are honored to be part of this effort.”

Scott Ansteth, general manager of Hawk Auto, noted the partnership’s personal significance.

“My family has lived in Peru our entire lives, and both of my children attended St. Bede Academy. Supporting the academy and helping families in our community reflects the values St. Bede instilled in our family and the values we stand for at Hawk Auto.”

The food drive will continue through March 31. Donations may be dropped off at St. Bede Academy or at participating Hawk Auto Group locations. Starting Feb. 18, Hy-Vee in Peru will also have drop-off boxes set-up in the store throughout the Lenten season