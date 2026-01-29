Sheriff: U.S. Marshals task force picks up Macomb man for traveling to meet La Salle County minor

La Salle County investigators have apprehended a resident of western Illinois who allegedly traveled to La Salle County to meet a minor, according to a news release sent Wednesday from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force picked up Harley S. Brown, 19, of Adair, near Macomb, on Tuesday at his residence, according to the release.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office received an Oct. 23 complaint of an adult male who traveled to La Salle County to meet a minor, according to the release.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, along with the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, investigated the incident and later identified Brown as a suspect, according to the release.

Brown’s charges include traveling to meet a child, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison; solicitation to meet a child, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison; and criminal sexual abuse, a misdemeanor.

Court dates are pending in La Salle County Circuit Court. The case is assigned to Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.