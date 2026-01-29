Ottawa hosts candlelight vigil for slain Minnesota nurse

Concerned citizens protest United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement while honoring those who've died in the Minneapolis protests on Wednesday, January 29, at 1004 Columbus Street in Ottawa. Illinois Valley Indivisible organized the vigil. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

It was a somber and powerful atmosphere at a candlelight vigil held to pay respects to those killed and to oppose United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minneapolis.

Citizens stretched out on Wednesday night in front of the Third District Appellate Courthouse in Ottawa to make a statement about the recent events in Minnesota.

The crowd was also there to support the Illinois Valley Nurse Honor Guard as it paid respects to Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who was shot last Saturday by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

“We came to pay tribute to a fallen comrade. He served others. He served veterans,” Margie Francisco, a retired nurse and member of the Illinois Valley Nurse Honor Guard, said. “It was only fitting that we give him a final call to duty, like we would any other nurse.”

Francisco was joined by fellow nurses Marcia Bienemann, Denise Bockwoldt, Connie Brooks, Shirley Eide, Sue Johnson, Mary Lamps, Lori Mounce and Deb Puetz in giving Pretti his final call.

“His tasks are complete, his duties are done, he is going home in peace,” Francisco read aloud at the vigil. “Alex, your nursing sisters and brothers will take it from here.”

Diana Antricoff, a Minnesota native, followed the nurses with a rendition of “Amazing Grace” on a trumpet.

“Lives have been lost,” Antricoff said. “I can’t be there to support people, but I think everyone here feels what happened and wants to express their grief.”

Those in attendance held candles and signs voicing their concern and grief. One person had a large American flag that flew high above the vigil proceedings.

Child looks down at candle honoring those who've died in the Minneapolis protests on Wednesday, January 29, 2026 at 1004 Columbus Street in Ottawa. The Vigil was organized by Illinois Valley Indivisible in light of the recent deaths caused by ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

“We’re incredibly happy with the turnout. It’s people from all walks of life, people on both sides that see the violence that’s happening in Minnesota and across the nation,” Cora Trumbo, a chapter president with the National Organization for Women, said. “I’m happy that Ottawa and the LaSalle County area came together to mourn people that we don’t even know. I think that’s a beautiful thing.”