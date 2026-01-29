Illinois Extension announces sustainability farming series schedule

The University of Illinois Extension will host a Sustainability on the Farm winter program series for community members to learn about sustainable agriculture beginning Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The series will provide landowners and farmers with tools and knowledge to implement sustainable agricultural practices. The program will explore various topics, such as providing attendees with practical insights and research-based strategies to enhance operations and reduce environmental impact.

The program series schedule includes:

Farming with Wildlife: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, at the Marshall-Putnam County Extension Office, 509 Front St., Suite 4, Henry. Participants can learn about conservation practices that support agricultural land wildlife with a bird habitat focus. The program will address deer and pollinator considerations.

Edge of Field Practices: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, at the Bureau County Extension Office, 850 E. Thompson St., Becker Professional Suites, Princeton. Attendees will be able to learn about edge-of-field solutions, including saturated buffers, bioreactors, constructed wetlands, and prairie strips.

Conservation Practices for Profitable Farms: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Marshall-Putnam County Extension Office. Participants can explore conservation strategies to protect natural resources and enhance farm profitability.

Conservation Conversations: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at the La Salle County Extension Office, 1689 N. 31st Road, Suite 2, Ottawa. Attendees will be able to learn about communication techniques to discuss conservation practices between landowners and farmers.

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/SustainableFarms.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.