Streator firefighters extinguish restaurant fire in subzero conditions

Streator firefighters extinguished a fire at a restaurant at 720 East Main St. on Saturday morning despite subzero temperatures. (Provided photo)

Streator firefighters extinguished a fire at a restaurant at 720 East Main St. on Saturday morning despite subzero temperatures, Captain Bryan Park said in a news release.

The fire was reported to VCom dispatch at 7:34 a.m. Jan. 24. A Streator Fire Department unit returning from a previous call arrived immediately and found smoke coming from the roof and eaves, with evidence of fire in an exterior wall, Park said.

All patrons evacuated the building upon the firefighters’ arrival. Rescue 4 extinguished the majority of the fire, and Engine 3 stretched a hose line to the interior, Park said. Firefighters removed portions of a restaurant wall and floor to access the fire, which was fully extinguished in just under 10 minutes.

Eight Streator firefighters and a paramedic ambulance crew responded. No injuries were reported, Park said.

Firefighters remained on scene for approximately three hours, ensuring the fire was extinguished and investigating the cause, Park said.

The Streator Fire Department completed the investigation and determined the cause is not considered suspicious. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene, Park said.

Park said the building sustained interior damage with moderate smoke and water damage.

The Streator Fire Department was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch, Streator Police Department, ComEd, Nicor and Illinois American Water.