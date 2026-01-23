Streator Lions Club welcomes new members at membership night

The next club meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, at Chipper’s Grill. Anyone interested in joining the Lions Club is welcome to attend. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Streator Lions Club held a membership and spouse night Jan. 21 at Gaetano’s, welcoming new members and prospective Lions.

President Steve Trzepacz welcomed guests, including Merianne Morris, Sandy Shartzer and Matt and Gwen Vincent, who joined as new members. Ginger Middleton and Wendy Kaschak also attended.

Trzepacz explained the club’s mission, which includes providing eye care to those in need, loaning hospital equipment such as beds, wheelchairs, walkers and canes, and distributing Easter baskets. The club also accepts donations of hospital equipment.

The Lions Club sells brooms and welcomes inquiries from interested buyers. Contact any club member for information.

The club will host Quartermania at the PNA Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3. The public is welcome to attend.

In March, the club will host Radio Days, a fundraising event supported by local businesses.

